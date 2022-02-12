'Marquee' List Roundup: Shreyas Earns Top Bid, Followed by Rabada at IPL Auction

For South Africa keeper-batter Quinton de Kock, Chennai and Lucknow jumped in. His former team Mumbai came in too. Just as it looked like Lucknow had got him, Delhi jumped in. But Lucknow stayed solid and got him for Rs 6.75 crores.



Though Delhi didn't get Dhawan, they got an able like-for-like replacement in Warner. Chennai and Mumbai were interested in buying him but Delhi got a value buy in Warner for Rs 6.25 crores. Co-incidentally, Warner began his IPL journey with Delhi when they were Daredevils.