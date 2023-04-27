RR vs CSK IPL 2023: How To Watch Live Streaming and Telecast on TV and Online?

Rajasthan Royals Vs Chennai Super Kings Live Streaming and Telecast: In Match 37 of IPL 2023, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will play against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) as per the IPL 2023 Schedule. The match will be played at the Sawai Mansingh Stadium, Jaipur.

The Chennai Super Kings are currently leading the IPL 2023 Points Table with 10 points. So far, they won 5 matches and lost 2 out of 7, and are at a three match winning streak.

On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals are at position 3 in the points table with 8 points. They won 4 matches and lost 3 out of 7.

Let us read about the RR vs CSK IPL 2023 date, time, venue, live streaming, telecast, and other important details below.