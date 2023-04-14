Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: GT Bowlers Dominate With Rashid & Joseph in Top 5
TATA IPL 2023 Purple Cap: Two Gujarat Titans bowlers are featuring in the top 5, highlighting the team's dominance.
Gujarat Titans defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets in the 18th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on 13 April. Hardik Pandya's team won their third match and climbed to the third position in the IPL points table.
Titans' prized asset, Rashid Khan, took one wicket in this match, which took him to the second position with nine wickets in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race.
In his first match against Chennai Super Kings on 31 March, the Afghan spinner took two wickets. Rashid then added to his tally with two more wickets against Delhi Capitals, while in his third match against Kolkata Knight Riders, he picked up the first hat-trick of the season.
IPL 2023 Purple Cap
1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 10 wickets (4 matches)
2. Rashid Khan (GT) - 9 wickets (4 wickets)
3. Mark Wood (LSG) - 9 wickets (3 matches)
4. Alzarri Joseph (GT) - 7 wickets (4 matches)
5. Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - 7 wickets (4 matches)
Yuzvendra Chahal retains his first position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race with ten wickets; and the third place is occupied by Mark Wood with nine wickets.
Alzarri Joseph climbed to the fourth position with seven wickets, after grabbing one wicket in this fixture against Punjab.
Despite his team's loss, Arshdeep Singh moved to the fifth position with seven wickets, after returning with a wicket against Gujarat Titans.
