Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Chahal Claims 1st Place, Rashid Khan Close 2nd

Rajasthan Royals defeated Gujarat Titans by three wickets in the 23rd match of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. With this win, the Royals are firmly placed first position of the IPL points table, with four wins and one loss.

The Royals' leg-spinner, Yuzvendra Chahal dismissed the opposition's skipper, Hardik Pandya in this game. With this wicket, he climbed to the first position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race, with a total of 11 wickets.

Chahal had a great start to his season, picking up a four-wicket haul against Sunrisers Hyderabad, before taking one wicket in his second match against Punjab Kings. In his third match, Chahal took three wickets against Delhi Capitals. He was coming into this game on the back of two wickets against Chennai Super Kings.