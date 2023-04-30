ADVERTISEMENT

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Top 5 Unchanged, Mayank Markande Moves To 12th

TATA IPL 2023 Purple Cap: Mayank Markande grabbed two wickets against Delhi Capitals.

Sidharth J
Published
IPL
1 min read
Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Top 5 Unchanged, Mayank Markande Moves To 12th
Sunrisers Hyderabad moved to the eighth position in the IPL 2023 points table after defeating Delhi Capitals by nine runs on 29 April.

Mayank Markande grabbed two wickets against Delhi Capitals to move to the 12th position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap standings with 10 wickets.

The spinner's best bowling performance so far is the four-wicket haul against Punjab Kings on 9 April. His economy is at 6.56 from six outings.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap

1. Mohammed Siraj (RCB) - 14 wickets (8 matches)

2. Rashid Khan (GT) - 14 wickets (8 matches)

3. Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - 14 wickets (8 matches)

4. Tushar Deshpande (CSK) - 14 wickets (8 matches)

5. Mohammed Shami (GT) - 13 wickets (8 matches)

The top five positions of the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race remain the same. Mohammed Siraj is in the lead with 14 wickets and an economy of 7.31 followed by Rashid Khan in the second position with 14 wickets and an economy of 8.75.

Arshdeep Singh is at the third position with 14 wickets and an economy of 8.89 and Tushar Deshpande occupies the fourth place with 14 wickets and an economy of 10.90. Mohammed Siraj is at fifth place with 13 wickets.

Topics:  IPL 2023   2023 IPL   IPL Purple Cap 

