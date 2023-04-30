Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Top 5 Unchanged, Mayank Markande Moves To 12th

Sunrisers Hyderabad moved to the eighth position in the IPL 2023 points table after defeating Delhi Capitals by nine runs on 29 April.

Mayank Markande grabbed two wickets against Delhi Capitals to move to the 12th position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap standings with 10 wickets.

The spinner's best bowling performance so far is the four-wicket haul against Punjab Kings on 9 April. His economy is at 6.56 from six outings.