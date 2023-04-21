Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Top 5 Spots Remain Same, Jadeja Climbs To 7th

Chennai Super Kings retained the third position in the IPL 2023 points table after their fourth win on 21 April. The Chennai team won by seven wickets while playing against Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Ravindra Jadeja from the Chennai team took three wickets in his sixth match, and moved to the seventh position in the IPL Purple Cap race with a total of ten wickets.

Previously, he grabbed one wicket in his first match against Gujarat Titans on 31 March; and in his second match against Lucknow Super Giants, he took zero wickets. By the end of his third and fourth match, he took three wickets and two wickets respectively. He did not grab any wickets in his recent fifth match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 17 April.