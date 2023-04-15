ADVERTISEMENT

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Top 5 Remain Same, Mayank Markande Moves To 8th

TATA IPL 2023 Purple Cap: Markande grabbed two wickets in the 19th fixture of the IPL 2023 against KKR

Sidharth J
Published
IPL
1 min read
Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Top 5 Remain Same, Mayank Markande Moves To 8th
Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Kolkata Knight Riders by 23 runs in the 19th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Hyderabad team, after their second win, climbed to the seventh position in the IPL points table.

The highest wicket-taker of the Hyderabad team, Mayank Markande, took two wickets against Kolkata and moved up to the eighth position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race with a total of six wickets,

In his first match against Punjab Kings on 9 April, Sunday, he picked four wickets.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap

1. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 10 wickets (4 matches)

2. Rashid Khan (GT) - 9 wickets (4 matches)

3. Mark Wood (LSG) - 9 wickets (3 matches)

4. Alzarri Joseph (GT) - 7 wickets (4 matches)

5. Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - 7 wickets (4 matches)

The top five positions in the Purple Cap race are unchanged with Yuzvendra Chahal in the first position with ten wickets and Rashid Khan in second place with nine wickets.

The third and fourth places are occupied by Mark Wood with nine wickets and Alzarri Joseph with seven wickets respectively. Arshdeep Singh is at fifth place with seven wickets.

Topics:  IPL 2023   2023 IPL   IPL Purple Cap 

×