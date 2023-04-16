Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: No Change in Top 5, Chakaravarthy at 8th

Kolkata Knight Riders were handed a five-wicket defeat by Mumbai Indians in the 22nd match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on Sunday, 16 April. With the Mumbai team's second win, they moved up to the eighth position in the IPL points table.

The highest wicket-taker in the Kolkata team, Varun Chakaravarthy took one wicket in his fifth game in this season of the IPL, and moved up to the eighth position in the IPL Purple Cap race, with a total of seven wickets.

Chakaravarthy started off with one wicket in the first match against Punjab Kings, but then grabbed four wickets in his second match against Royal Challengers Bangalore. He was not among wickets in the third match against Gujarat Titans, whereas in his fourth match against Sunrisers Hyderabad, the spinner he took one wicket.