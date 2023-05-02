ADVERTISEMENT

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: RCB's Mohammed Siraj Moves To 2nd Position

TATA IPL 2023 Purple Cap: Mohammed Siraj grabbed one wicket against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday

Sidharth J
Published
IPL
1 min read
Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: RCB's Mohammed Siraj Moves To 2nd Position
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Royal Challengers Bangalore moved to the fifth position in the IPL 2023 points table after defeating Lucknow Super Giants by 18 runs on 1 May.

Mohammed Siraj grabbed one wicket against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday and moved to the second spot in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race with 15 wickets and economy of 7.35.

His best bowling performance was the four-wicket haul made against Punjab Kings on 20 April. His current bowling average is at 16.66 and his strike rate is 13.60.

Also Read

IPL 2023: RCB Name Kedar Jadhav as Replacement for David Willey

IPL 2023: RCB Name Kedar Jadhav as Replacement for David Willey
ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023 Purple Cap

1. Tushar Deshpande (CSK) - 16 wickets (9 matches)

2. Mohammed Siraj (RCB) - 15 wickets (9 matches)

3. Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - 15 wickets (9 matches)

4. Rashid Khan (GT) - 14 wickets (8 matches)

5.Ravichandran Ashwin (RR) - 13 wickets (9 matches)

Also Read

IPL 2023: Yashasvi's Very Focused & Driven, Says RR Coach Sangakkara

IPL 2023: Yashasvi's Very Focused & Driven, Says RR Coach Sangakkara
ADVERTISEMENT

CSK's Tushar Despande continues to be in the lead in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race with 16 wickets and an economy of 11.07. Arshdeep Singh is at third position with 15 wickets and an economy of 8.93.

Rashid Khan is in the fourth position with 14 wickets and an economy of 8.75. Ravichandran Ashwin occupies the fifth position with 13 wickets and an economy of 7.22.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

Topics:  IPL 2023   2023 IPL   IPL Purple Cap 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×