Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Siraj Climbs To 2nd, Chakaravarthy Moves To 5th

TATA IPL 2023 Purple Cap: Mohammed Siraj climbed to second spot with 14 wickets

Sidharth J
Published
IPL
1 min read
Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Siraj Climbs To 2nd, Chakaravarthy Moves To 5th
Kolkata Knight Riders moved to the seventh position in the IPL 2023 points table after defeating RCB by 21 runs on 26 April.

Mohammed Siraj grabbed one wicket against Kolkata Knight Riders on Wednesday and climbed to the second position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race with 14 wickets.

His best bowling figures this season was the 4/41 he bowled against Punjab Kings on 20 April. His current economy is 7.28 and the strike rate is 13.7.

IPL 2023 Purple Cap

1. Rashid Khan (GT) - 14 wickets (7 matches)

2. Mohammed Siraj (RCB) - 14 wickets (8 matches)

3. Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - 13 wickets (7 matches)

4. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 12 wickets (7 matches)

5.Varun Chakaravarthy (KKR) - 12 wickets (8 matches)

Rashid Khan is leading the Purple Cap race with 14 wickets in seven matches. Arshdeep Singh and Yuzvendra Chahal occupies the third and fourth places respectively with 12 wickets each.

Varun Chakaravarthy grabbed three wickets against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 26 April and climbed to the fifth position with a total of 12 wickets.

Topics:  IPL 2023   2023 IPL   IPL Purple Cap 

