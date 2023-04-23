Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Siraj Climb To Top Spot, Chahal Move To Fourth

In the 32nd match of the Indian Premier League, Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Rajasthan Royals by seven runs and moved up to the fifth position in the IPL points table.
Mohammed Siraj retained the first position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap rankings with a total of 13 wickets. He grabbed a wicket in Sunday's match against Rajasthan Royals.
The Bangalore seamer had his best outing this season in the match against Punjab Kings on 20 april when he picked four wickets.
IPL 2023 Purple Cap
1. Mohammed Siraj (RCB) - 13 wickets (7 matches)
2. Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - 13 wickets (7 matches)
3. Rashid Khan (GT) - 12 wickets (6 matches)
4. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 11 wickets (7 matches)
5. Mark Wood (LSG) - 11 wickets (4 matches)
Arshdeep Singh is at second place with 13 wickets and Rashid Khan trails behind at third place with 12 wickets.
Yuzvendra Chahal moved to the fourth position, with a total of 11 wickets, after grabbing a wicket in the 32nd match of the IPL 2023 against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Mark Wood is at the fifth position with 11 wickets.