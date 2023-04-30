Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: CSK's Tushar Moves to Top Spot, Arshdeep Second

Punjab Kings moved to the fifth position in the IPL 2023 points table after defeating Chennai Super Kings by four wickets on 30 April.
CSK's Tushar Deshpande grabbed three wickets against Punjab Kings on Sunday and climbed to the first position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap standings with 16 wickets.
He picked his previous three-wicket haul against Royal Challengers Bangalore on 17 April. His economy is 11.01 and he has a strike rate of 12.12.
IPL 2023 Purple Cap
1. Tushar Deshpande (CSK) - 16 wickets (9 matches)
2. Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - 15 wickets (9 matches)
3. Mohammed Siraj (RCB) - 14 wickets (8 matches)
4. Rashid Khan (GT) - 14 wickets (8 matches)
5. Ravindra Jadeja (CSK) - 13 wickets (9 matches)
Arshdeep Singh grabbed two wickets against Chennai Super Kings on Sunday and moved to the second position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race with 15 wickets.
Mohammed Siraj and Rashid Khan occupy the fourth and fifth position respectively with 14 wickets each. Ravindra Jadeja climbed to the fifth position after a two-wicket haul against Punjab Kings on 30 April, Sunday.
