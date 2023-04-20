Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Ashwin Climbs To 6th, Chahal Retains 2nd
TATA IPL 2023 Purple Cap: Ashwin grabbed two wickets against Lucknow and moved up to the 6th place
Lucknow Super Giants defeated Rajasthan Royals by ten runs in the 26th fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Lucknow team, with their fourth victory, has retained the second position in the IPL points table.
Ravichandran Ashwin, from the Rajasthan team, took two wickets in his sixth match of the 2023 season, and moved up to the sixth position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race, with a total of eight wickets.
Previously, he had grabbed one wicket in hist first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 2 April; in his second match against Punjab Kings, he took one wicket; and in the end of his third and fourth match he had grabbed two wickets each. In his fifth match against Gujarat Titans on 16 April, he did not grab a wicket.
IPL 2023 Purple Cap
1. Mark Wood (LSG) - 11 wickets (4 matches)
2. Yuzvendra Chahal (RR) - 11 wickets (6 matches)
3. Rashid Khan (GT) - 11 wickets (5 matches)
4. Mohammed Shami (GT) - 10 wickets (5 matches)
5. Tushar Deshpande (CSK) - 10 wickets (5 matches)
Mark Wood still retains the first position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race despite missing Wednesday's match against Rajasthan. He is followed by Yuzvendra Chahal, with 11 wickets, in the second position.
Rashid Khan trails behind in the third place with 11 wickets as well. The fourth and fifth places are occupied by Mohammed Shami and Tushar Deshpande with ten wickets each.
