Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Ashwin Climbs To 6th, Chahal Retains 2nd

Lucknow Super Giants defeated Rajasthan Royals by ten runs in the 26th fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Lucknow team, with their fourth victory, has retained the second position in the IPL points table.

Ravichandran Ashwin, from the Rajasthan team, took two wickets in his sixth match of the 2023 season, and moved up to the sixth position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race, with a total of eight wickets.

Previously, he had grabbed one wicket in hist first match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 2 April; in his second match against Punjab Kings, he took one wicket; and in the end of his third and fourth match he had grabbed two wickets each. In his fifth match against Gujarat Titans on 16 April, he did not grab a wicket.