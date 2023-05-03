ADVERTISEMENT

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh Placed Third, Piyush Chawla Fourth

TATA IPL 2023 Purple Cap: Arshdeep's best bowling match was the four-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians on 22 May

Sidharth J
Published
IPL
1 min read
Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh Placed Third, Piyush Chawla Fourth
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Mumbai Indians moved to the sixth rank in the IPL 2023 points table with five wins and four losses after defeating Punjab Kings by six wickets on 3 May.

Arshdeep Singh grabbed one wicket against Mumbai Indians on Wednesday and moved to the third position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap standings with 16 wickets.

His best bowling performance was the four-wicket haul against Mumbai Indians on 22 April. His economy so far this season is 9.80 and strike rate is 13.81 from ten outings.

Also Read

The Yashasvi Jaiswal Story – From Stall of Pani Puri to Hall of Fame in IPL 2023

The Yashasvi Jaiswal Story – From Stall of Pani Puri to Hall of Fame in IPL 2023
ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023 Purple Cap

1. Mohammed Shami (GT) - 17 wickets (9 matches)

2. Tushar Deshpande (CSK) - 17 wickets (10 matches)

3. Arshdeep Singh (PBKS) - 16 wickets (10 matches)

4. Piyush Chawla (MI) - 15 wickets (9 matches)

5. Mohammed Siraj (RCB) - 15 wickets (9 matches)

Also Read

IPL 2023: Krunal Captains LSG as Injured KL Out, Deepak Chahar Returns for CSK

IPL 2023: Krunal Captains LSG as Injured KL Out, Deepak Chahar Returns for CSK
ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed Shami is still leading the IPL 2023 Purple Cap race with 17 wickets and an economy of 7.05 followed by CSK's Tushar Deshpande in the second spot with 17 wickets and economy of 10.77.

Piyush Chawla grabbed two wickets against Punjab Kings on Wednesday and moved to the fourth place with 15 wickets from 9 matches. He is followed by Mohammed Siraj in fifth position with 15 wickets from 9 matches.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

Topics:  IPL 2023   2023 IPL   IPL Purple Cap 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×