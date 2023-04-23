Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Arshdeep Singh Climbs To 1st Spot

In the 31st fixture of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 on 22 April, Saturday, Punjab Kings defeated Mumbai Indians by 13 runs. With four wins and two losses, Punjab have now moved up to the fifth position in the IPL points table.

Punjab spinner, Arshdeep Singh, grabbed four wickets in his seventh match and climbed to the first position in the IPL 2023 Purple Cap rankings with a total of 13 wickets.

This is his first four-wicket haul in this season of the Indian Premier League 2023. Previously, he picked three wickets in the second match of IPL 2023, against Kolkata Knight Riders on 1 April.