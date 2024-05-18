Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Top Run Scorers & Wicket Takers After MI vs LSG

Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders in IPL 2024: After MI vs LSG match, which Lucknow Super Giants won by 18 runs , Virat Kohli continues to lead the IPL Orange Cap Holders list 2024 with 661 runs in 13 matches . The second and third spot is occupied by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Travis Head with with 583 and 533 runs respectively. The Purple Cap Holders list is topped by Harshal Patel with 22 wickets in 13 matches. The second and third position of best wicket takers is occupied by Jasprit Bumrah and Varun Chakaravarthy with 20 and 18 wickets respectively.
The Orange Cap is awarded to the player who scores the most runs in a specific IPL edition. The player with the most wickets in a particular IPL season is awarded a Purple Cap. Let us check out the latest orange and purple cap holders in IPL 2024 after MI vs LSG match on 17 May 2024.
Every IPL season, the player who finishes first on the list of best run scorers is given the Orange Cap. It displays the player's batting prowess over the course of the competition. In a similar vein, the winner of the Purple Cap is the one who has been successful in showcasing his incredible bowling abilities all season long.
Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2024: Top Run Scorers List
Here is the latest list of orange cap holders after MI vs LSG match.
Virat Kohli (RCB): 661 runs (13 matches)
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK): 583 runs (13 matches)
Travis Head (SRH): 533 runs (11 matches)
Riyan Parag (RR): 531 runs (13 matches)
Sai Sudharsan (GT): 527 runs (12 matches)
Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2024: Top Wicket Takers List
Here is the latest list of purple cap holders after MI vs LSG match.
Harshal Patel (PBKS): 22 wickets (13 matches)
Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 20 wickets (13 matches)
Varun Chakravarthy (KKR): 18 wickets (12 matches)
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR): 17 wickets (13 matches)
Khaleel Ahmed (DC): 17 wickets (14 matches)
