Orange Cap, Purple Cap in IPL 2024: List of Top Players After SRH vs CSK Match

Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: A player who scores the most runs in a single IPL edition is given the Orange Cap. A Purple Cap is allotted to the player who takes maximum wickets in a single season of IPL. After today's match between SRH and CSK, which was won by Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets, Virat Kohli continues to lead the Orange Cap Holders list as he has scored 203 runs in 4 matches. He is closely followed by Riyan Parag and Heinrich Klaasen.

Mohit Sharma has surpassed Mustafizur Rahman to lead the Purple Cap Holders list with 7 wickets in 4 matches. Mustafizur Rahman and Mayank Yadav are at position 2 and 3 in the most wicket takers list. Although the Orange and Purple cap winners are announced at the end of the season, after every match, the top run scorer and wicket taker is entitled as Orange and Purple Cap Holder. The names of Orange and Purple Cap holders change daily with each match.