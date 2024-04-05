Orange Cap, Purple Cap in IPL 2024: List of Top Players After SRH vs CSK Match

Orange Cap and Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: A player who scores the most runs in a single IPL edition is given the Orange Cap. A Purple Cap is allotted to the player who takes maximum wickets in a single season of IPL. After today's match between SRH and CSK, which was won by Sunrisers Hyderabad by 6 wickets, Virat Kohli continues to lead the Orange Cap Holders list as he has scored 203 runs in 4 matches. He is closely followed by Riyan Parag and Heinrich Klaasen.
Mohit Sharma has surpassed Mustafizur Rahman to lead the Purple Cap Holders list with 7 wickets in 4 matches. Mustafizur Rahman and Mayank Yadav are at position 2 and 3 in the most wicket takers list. Although the Orange and Purple cap winners are announced at the end of the season, after every match, the top run scorer and wicket taker is entitled as Orange and Purple Cap Holder. The names of Orange and Purple Cap holders change daily with each match.
Read all the news on IPL 2024, including the IPL 2024 Schedule and IPL 2024 Points Table. Also, check the players list contesting for IPL 2024 Orange Cap and IPL 2024 Purple Cap.
The 17th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) started from 22 March with an opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The season opener match was won by CSK. At the end of every season of IPL, the players are awarded with orange and purple caps.
The Orange Cap winner of every IPL season shows his batting prowess throughout the season to earn the title of the best run scorer in the end. Similarly the Purple Cap winner of each IPL season shows his amazing bowling skills and takes some crucial wickets throughout the season to earn the title of the best wicket taker. Let us check out the list of top 5 top run scorers and wicket takers in the ongoing edition of IPL 2024 below.
Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2024: Top Run Scorers List
Below is the list of top run scorers after SRH vs CSK match on Friday, 5 April 2024.
Virat Kohli (RCB): 203 runs (4 matches)
Riyan Parag (RR): 181 runs (3 matches)
Heinrich Klaasen (SRH): 177 runs (4 matches)
Shubman Gill (GT): 164 (4 matches)
Abhishek Sharma (SRH): 161 runs (4 matches)
Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2024: Top Wicket Takers List
Below is the list of top wicket takers after SRH vs CSK match on Friday, 5 April 2024.
Mohit Sharma (GT): 7 wickets (4 matches)
Mustafizur Rahman (CSK): 7 wickets (3 matches)
Mayank Yadav (LSG): 6 wickets (2 matches)
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR): 6 wickets (3 matches)
Khaleel Ahmed (DC): 6 wickets (4 matches)
