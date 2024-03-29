Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Updated Standings After RCB vs KKR

The 17th season of Indian Premier League (IPL) started from 22 March with an opening match between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru. The season opener match was won by CSK. At the end of every season of IPL, the players are awarded with orange and purple caps.

Orange Cap is awarded to a player who scores maximum runs in a single edition of IPL. Purple Cap in IPL is awarded to a player who takes maximum wickets in a single edition of IPL.

Let us check out the Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 after today's match between Royal Challengers Bengaluru and Kolkata Knight Riders. KKR won the match by 7 wickets.