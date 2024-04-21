Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Updated Players After PBKS vs GT Match

The Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders list in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is updated after every match. As per the latest details, Punjab Kings (PBKS) played against Gujarat Titans (GT) today, Sunday, 21 April. Now, the match is over and it is time to take a look at the cap holders. GT won against PBKS by 3 wickets. Virat Kohli is holding the Orange Cap and Jasprit Bumrah is holding the Purple Cap after the latest match.
According to the latest details, the IPL points table and Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders are updated every day. The top cap holders will receive the awards at the end of the season. All teams are playing their best in the ongoing tournament. Cricket fans in India should keep track of the latest updates after every match.
Orange Cap Holders in IPL 2024: Top Names
The Orange Cap award in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is presented to the player who can score the most number of runs till the end of the tournament. The top players usually change after each match.
Take a look at the top Orange Cap holders in IPL 2024 after the PBKS vs GT match on Sunday, 21 April:
Virat Kohli (RCB): 379 runs (8 matches)
Travis Head (SRH): 324 runs (6 matches)
Riyan Parag (RR): 318 runs (7 matches)
Shubman Gill (GT): 298 runs (8 matches)
Rohit Sharma (MI): 297 runs (7 matches)
Purple Cap Holders in IPL 2024: Top Players
The Purple Cap award is presented to the player who can bag the maximum number of wickets till the end of the season. The top cap holders are changed after every match based on their performance.
Go through the top Purple Cap holders in IPL 2024 after the PBKS vs GT match on Sunday, 21 April:
Jasprit Bumrah (MI): 13 wickets (7 matches)
Harshal Patel (PBKS): 13 wickets (8 matches)
Yuzvendra Chahal (RR): 12 wickets (7 matches)
Gerald Coetzee (MI): 12 wickets (7 matches)
Sam Curran (PBKS): 11 wickets (8 matches)
