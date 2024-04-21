Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Updated Players After PBKS vs GT Match

The Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders list in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 is updated after every match. As per the latest details, Punjab Kings (PBKS) played against Gujarat Titans (GT) today, Sunday, 21 April. Now, the match is over and it is time to take a look at the cap holders. GT won against PBKS by 3 wickets. Virat Kohli is holding the Orange Cap and Jasprit Bumrah is holding the Purple Cap after the latest match.

According to the latest details, the IPL points table and Orange Cap and Purple Cap holders are updated every day. The top cap holders will receive the awards at the end of the season. All teams are playing their best in the ongoing tournament. Cricket fans in India should keep track of the latest updates after every match.