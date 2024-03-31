IPL 2024: Shubman Gill's Gujarat Titans Beat Pat Cummins-Led SRH By 7 Wickets

Veteran fast-bowler Mohit Sharma picked a brilliant 3-25 to lead a good bowling show for the Gujarat Titans in restricting Sunrisers Hyderabad to 162/8 in 20 overs. He was also well-supported by Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad and Umesh Yadav taking one wicket each.

For SRH, all of their top seven batters made beyond 15, but none of them could go past 30. Abdul Samad and Abhishek Sharma made 29 each, as the duo became the highest individual scorers for the visitors in an innings where they made only 40 runs in the last five overs.

Electing to bat first, Travis Head and Mayank Agarwal hit five boundaries between themselves, before the latter was cramped for room and swivel-pulled straight to deep square off Omarzai in the fifth over, falling for a 17-ball 16.