Orange Cap, Purple Cap Holders IPL 2024: Top Players After RR vs RCB Eliminator

Orange Cap, Purple Cap IPL 2024: Royal Challengers Bengaluru scored 172/8 against Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League Eliminator in Ahmedabad on Wednesday. Rajasthan Royals beat Royal Challengers Bengaluru by 4 wickets.

During the game, Virat Kohli became the first-ever batter to reach the milestone of 8000 IPL runs.

Virat Kohli remains firmly at the top of the Orange Cap list with 708 runs to his name. Orange cap is awarded every season to the player with the most runs in a single edition of the cash-rich competition, the Indian Premier League (IPL) which acknowledges the tournament's leading run-getter as the winner.

Purple cap is awarded to the leading wicket taker of the tournament. The battle for the purple cap serves as a testament to a bowler’s skills, determination and ability to perform under pressure. Harshal Patel is leading the charts for the purple cap award.