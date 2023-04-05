Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Warner Grabs 3rd Place, Sudharshan Clinches 5th
TATA IPL 2023 Orange Cap Winner: Despite loss, Warner clinches 3rd position and Sudharshan bags 5th place
Gujarat Titans won by 6 wickets against Delhi Capitals in Tuesday's IPL 2023 match with Gujarat's young 21-year-old batter Sai Sudharshan moving to the 5th place in the race for the Orange Cap of Indian Premier League 2023.
Sudharshan scored 62 runs in his second outing, against Delhi Capitals, and now has scored a total of 84 runs.
The top two spots in the Orange Cap IPL 2023 standings were retained by Ruturaj Gaikwad and Kyle Mayers.
Despite the loss, Delhi captain David Warner moved to the third position in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race with 93 runs, including his half century from the opener against Lucknow.
Mumbai's Tilak Varma trails behind Warner, in the 4th position, with 84 runs.
IPL 2023 Orange Cap Race
Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 149 runs (2 matches)
Kyle Mayers (LSG) - 126 runs (2 matches)
David Warner (DC) - 93 runs (2 matches)
Tilak Varma (MI) - 84 runs (1 match)
Sai Sudharshan (GT) - 84 runs (2 matches)
After seven matches of the season so far, Virat Kohli is at sixth place with 82 runs. His second outing, against Kolkata Knight Riders at Eden Gardens in Kolkata is on Thursday, 6th April.
