ADVERTISEMENT

Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: Gaikwad Remains in 1st Place, Kyle Mayers Jumps 2nd

IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holder: Gaikwad scores half century in the opening, Mayers jumps from 5th to 2nd place.

Sidharth. J
Published
IPL
1 min read
Orange Cap Holder IPL 2023: Gaikwad Remains in 1st Place, Kyle Mayers Jumps 2nd
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

With the conclusion of the 6th match of Indian Premier League 2023, Chennai Super Kings opener Ruturaj Gaikwad opened with 57 runs and retained his Orange Cap, having scored 149 runs in the 2 matches so far.

However, LSG's all-rounder Kyle Mayers scored 53 runs against 22 balls followed close in behind Gaikwad with 126 runs.

Also Read

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad Tops Charts With 92 in Opener

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Ruturaj Gaikwad Tops Charts With 92 in Opener
ADVERTISEMENT

Tilak Varma, currently placed third, will be playing his second match against Chennai Super Kings at Wankhede Stadium Mumbai on 8th April.

Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis follow close behind in the 4th and 5th positions and will be playing soon against Kolkata Knight Riders.

Also Read

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Gaikwad Retains 1st Place, Kohli Slots at 3rd

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Gaikwad Retains 1st Place, Kohli Slots at 3rd
ADVERTISEMENT

With the debut players and veterans following close behind, this season's Orange Cap race seems as close as ever. However with the 6th match coming to a close, it is clear that Ruturaj Gaikwad who was the Orange Cap holder in the IPL 2021 will once again try to reclaim that title.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

Topics:  IPL Orange Cap   CSK vs LSG   IPL 2023 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×