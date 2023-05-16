Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Updated List After GT vs SRH Match 62

According to IPL 2023 schedule, match 62 was played today between the Gujarat Titans (GT) and Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). The match took place at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
Gujarat Titans won the match 62 by 34 runs and have qualified for the Play Offs. On the other hand, after losing today's match, Sunrisers Hyderabad have been knocked off from the Play Offs race.
After winning the match 62 against SRH, GT are now at position 1 in the IPL 2023 Points Table with 18 Points. They have won 9 and lost 4 out of 13 matches so far.
Top Five IPL 2023 Orange Cap Holders
The top 5 orange cap holders after GT vs SRH match 62 are as follows:
Faf Du Plessis (RCB): 631 runs (12 matches)
Shubman Gill (GT): 576 runs (13 matches)
Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR): 575 runs (13 matches)
Devon Convay (CSK): 498 (13 matches)
Suryakumar Yadav (MI): 479 (12 matches)
In match 62 against SRH, Shubman Gill scored a century and is now at position 2 of the IPL 2023 Orange Cap Leaderboard.
Gujarat Titans beat Sunrisers Hyderabad handily to clinch a playoff spot. The visitors score 154 for 9 in their 20 overs while chasing 189. The IPL 2023 playoffs are entered for the first time by Hardik Pandya and team. And they did it elegantly. The reigning champions won by a comfortable margin of 34 runs at home. The Sunrisers are now formally eliminated from the playoff chase after the loss.
