ADVERTISEMENT

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan Enters Top 10, Top 5 Unchanged

TATA IPL 2023 Orange Cap: Punjab Kings' batsman, Shikhar Dhawan, scored 30 runs against Mumbai Indians on 3 May.

Sidharth J
Published
IPL
1 min read
Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Shikhar Dhawan Enters Top 10, Top 5 Unchanged
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

Mumbai Indians defeated Punjab Kings by six wickets on 3 May and moved to the sixth position in the IPL 2023 points table, with five wins and four losses.

Punjab Kings' skipper, Shikhar Dhawan scored 30 runs against Mumbai Indians and moved to the tenth spot in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race, with a tally of 292 runs.

His highest score was the 99 runs he made against Sunrisers Hyderabad on 9 April. Dhawan's strike rate is 148.97, and he has scored two half-centuries from seven innings.

Also Read

DC vs GT, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: Delhi Capitals Defeat Gujarat Titans by 5 Runs

DC vs GT, Tata IPL 2023 Photos: Delhi Capitals Defeat Gujarat Titans by 5 Runs
ADVERTISEMENT

IPL 2023 Orange Cap

1. Faf Du Plessis (RCB) - 466 runs (9 matches)

2. Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) - 428 runs (9 matches)

3. Devon Conway (CSK) - 414 runs (10 matches)

4. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 364 runs (9 matches)

5. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 354 runs (10 matches)

Also Read

The Yashasvi Jaiswal Story – From Stall of Pani Puri to Hall of Fame in IPL 2023

The Yashasvi Jaiswal Story – From Stall of Pani Puri to Hall of Fame in IPL 2023
ADVERTISEMENT

The top five in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap race remain unchanged, with Faf Du Plessis in the lead with 466 runs. He is followed by Yashasvi Jaiswal in the second position with 428 runs.

Devon Conway is in the third position with 414 runs and Virat Kohli is trailing behind at fourth with 364 runs. Ruturaj Gaikwad occupies the fifth position with 354 runs.

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

Topics:  IPL Orange Cap   IPL 2023   2023 IPL 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×