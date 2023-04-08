Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Mayers Retains 2nd, Gaikwad Leads The Race
IPL 2023 Orange Cap: Mayers with a strike rate of 92.86 retains the 2nd position again
In the tenth match of the 2023 IPL, LSG defeated SRH by 5 wickets on Friday, 7th April. LSG jumped to the first position in the IPL Points Table after their second win in three matches.
The lead scorer of the team, Kyle Mayers retained the second position with 134 runs in the race for the IPL 2023 Purple Cap.
Ruturaj Gaikwad still leads the Purple Cap race of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 with 149 runs.
IPL 2023 Orange Cap
1. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 149 runs (2 matches)
2. Kyle Mayers (LSG) - 134 runs (3 matches)
3. Shikhar Dhawan (PBKS) - 126 runs (2 matches)
4. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 103 runs (2 matches)
5. Sanju Samson (RR) - 97 runs (2 matches)
Shikhar Dhawan is at the third position with 126 runs. The Punjab Kings batsman will have an opportunity to raise his rank in the Purple Cap IPL 2023 race in the match against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Sunday, 9th April.
Virat Kohli is at fourth position with 103 runs. He will go up against Lucknow Super Giants on Monday,10th April. Sanju Samson is currently in the fifth position with 97 runs.
