LSG vs MI IPL 2024: Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is gearing up to face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the upcoming IPL 2024 match today, Tuesday, 30 April. The LSG vs MI IPL 2024 is the 48th match of this season. KL Rahul-led LSG is preparing to play against Hardik Pandya's team Mumbai Indians. It is important to note that both teams have played nine matches so far. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have secured five wins in the ongoing Indian Premier League tournament.

On the other hand, Mumbai Indians (MI) have secured only three wins out of the nine matches. They are at ninth position on the points table and LSG is at fifth position with ten points. Cricket fans in India are excited to watch LSG vs MI IPL 2024 match on Tuesday. One should know the live streaming updates of the match.