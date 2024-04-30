LSG vs MI IPL 2024: Watch Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Live

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) is gearing up to face Mumbai Indians (MI) in the upcoming IPL 2024 match today, Tuesday, 30 April. The LSG vs MI IPL 2024 is the 48th match of this season. KL Rahul-led LSG is preparing to play against Hardik Pandya's team Mumbai Indians. It is important to note that both teams have played nine matches so far. Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) have secured five wins in the ongoing Indian Premier League tournament.
On the other hand, Mumbai Indians (MI) have secured only three wins out of the nine matches. They are at ninth position on the points table and LSG is at fifth position with ten points. Cricket fans in India are excited to watch LSG vs MI IPL 2024 match on Tuesday. One should know the live streaming updates of the match.
Let's take a look at the LSG vs MI IPL 2024 match date, time, venue, and live streaming details in India before the match starts. Read till the end to stay updated.
When will the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) IPL 2024 be played?
The LSG vs MI IPL 2024 match is set to be played today, Tuesday, 30 April, according to the details on the schedule.
When will the LSG vs MI IPL 2024 match start?
The Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) vs Mumbai Indians (MI) match is scheduled to start at 7:30 pm IST on Tuesday. The toss will take place at 7 pm IST.
Where will the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 match be played?
The LSG vs MI IPL 2024 match is set to be played at Ekana Stadium, Lucknow. Those who bought the match tickets earlier can watch it at the venue.
Where to watch the live telecast of the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL 2024 today?
You can watch the live telecast of the LSG vs MI IPL 2024 on Tuesday, on the Star Sports Network channels in India.
Where can you watch the live streaming of the LSG vs MI IPL 2024 in India?
You can watch the Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians IPL live streaming on the Jio Cinema app and website on Tuesday. Follow the match to see which team wins.
