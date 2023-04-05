KKR vs RCB Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast on TV?

As per the IPL 2023 schedule, the 9th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be played tomorrow on Thursday, 6 April 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders had a rough start in the ongoing 16th edition of IPL. They lost against Punjab Kings by DLS method as the game was affected by rain. Currently, KKR are at position 7 In the IPL 2023 Points Table.

Royal Challengers Bangalore on the other hand displayed an amazing performance against Mumbai Indians in their first game of the tournament and currently at position 2 in the points table with 2 points.

Let us read about KKR vs RCB Live Streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Date, Time, Venue, and other details.