ADVERTISEMENT

KKR vs RCB Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast on TV?

KKR vs RCB IPL 2023 Match 9: The match will be played on 6 April at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Saima Andrabi
Published
IPL
1 min read
KKR vs RCB Live Streaming IPL 2023: When & Where To Watch Live Telecast on TV?
i

The Quint DAILY

For impactful stories you just can’t miss

By subscribing you agree to our Privacy Policy

As per the IPL 2023 schedule, the 9th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League between Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will be played tomorrow on Thursday, 6 April 2023 at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Kolkata Knight Riders had a rough start in the ongoing 16th edition of IPL. They lost against Punjab Kings by DLS method as the game was affected by rain. Currently, KKR are at position 7 In the  IPL 2023 Points Table.

Royal Challengers Bangalore on the other hand displayed an amazing performance against Mumbai Indians in their first game of the tournament and currently at position 2 in the points table with 2 points.

Let us read about KKR vs RCB Live Streaming: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Date, Time, Venue, and other details.

Also Read

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Rashid Khan Move to Second, Mohammad Shami Fourth

Purple Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Rashid Khan Move to Second, Mohammad Shami Fourth
ADVERTISEMENT

KKR VS RCB Match 9 IPL 2023: Date

The KKR VS RCB IPL 2023 match will be played tomorrow on Thursday, 6 April 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

When Will the Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 Match Start?

The 9th match of IPL 2023 between KKR and RCB will start at 7:30 pm IST.

Also Read

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Warner Grabs 3rd Place, Sudharshan Clinches 5th

Orange Cap Holder in IPL 2023: Warner Grabs 3rd Place, Sudharshan Clinches 5th
ADVERTISEMENT

Where Will Be the KKR vs RCB Match Played on 6 April?

The Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore IPL 2023 match will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

ADVERTISEMENT

KKR vs RCB IPL Live Streaming IPL 2023 Match 9

The KKR vs RCB IPL 2023 match will be live streamed on Jio Cinema App and website.

Also Read

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After Gujarat beat Delhi

IPL 2023 Points Table: Updated Team Standings After Gujarat beat Delhi
ADVERTISEMENT

When and Where To Watch the Live Telecast of KKR vs RCB IPL 2023?

The match 9 of IPL 2023 between KKR and RCB will be live telecasted on the Star Sports Network in India.

Also Read

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant Makes His First Public Appearance, Cheers for Delhi

IPL 2023: Rishabh Pant Makes His First Public Appearance, Cheers for Delhi

(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)

Read and Breaking News at the Quint, browse for more from indian-premier-league-ipl

Topics:  kkr vs rcb   IPL 2023   2023 IPL 

ADVERTISEMENT
Speaking truth to power requires allies like you.
Become a Member
3 months
12 months
12 months
Check Member Benefits
Read More
ADVERTISEMENT
Stay Updated

Subscribe To Our Daily Newsletter And Get News Delivered Straight To Your Inbox.

Join over 120,000 subscribers!
ADVERTISEMENT
More News
×
×