IPL 2024 Points Table: CSK Won Against Gujarat Titans; Updated Team Standings

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 officially started on 22 March. One should note that Chennai Super Kings (CSK) played against Gujarat Titans (GT) today, Tuesday, 26 March. The IPL points table 2024 changes after every match depending on the points gained by the winning team. Cricket fans across India eagerly wait to know the top teams on the points table after every match. We have all the latest details for interested fans and you should check them.

According to the latest official details mentioned on the schedule, the CSK vs GT IPL 2024 match began at 7:30 pm IST on Tuesday. The IPL points table 2024 is updated after the latest match. The rules of the points table are very simple. The winning team earns two points after the match and gets to the top.