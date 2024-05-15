IPL Points Table 2024: Latest Standings of All Teams After RR vs PBKS Match

IPL Points Table 2024: After today's nail biting clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), which was won by Punjab Kings by 5 wickets, RR has retained second position in the IPL Points Table 2024. PBKS has moved up from position 10 to 9 while Mumbai Indians has moved down to position 10. The current season of Indian Premier League is right now at a crucial stage. The race for playoffs is still on and two teams, including Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have secured their position in the IPL Playoff stage 2024.

It would be quite interesting to witness which two teams will score good points in the standings table to make it to the playoffs. Right now, CSK and SRH are placed at third and fourth spot in the points table. As a real-time performance indicator for the teams, the IPL points table shows how many points each team has earned after every game. The winning team gets two points, while the losing team gets none.