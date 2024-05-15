IPL Points Table 2024: Latest Standings of All Teams After RR vs PBKS Match

IPL Points Table 2024: After today's nail biting clash between Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Punjab Kings (PBKS), which was won by Punjab Kings by 5 wickets, RR has retained second position in the IPL Points Table 2024. PBKS has moved up from position 10 to 9 while Mumbai Indians has moved down to position 10. The current season of Indian Premier League is right now at a crucial stage. The race for playoffs is still on and two teams, including Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals have secured their position in the IPL Playoff stage 2024.
It would be quite interesting to witness which two teams will score good points in the standings table to make it to the playoffs. Right now, CSK and SRH are placed at third and fourth spot in the points table. As a real-time performance indicator for the teams, the IPL points table shows how many points each team has earned after every game. The winning team gets two points, while the losing team gets none.
The IPL Season 2024 started from 22 March and will conclude on 26 May 2024. A total of ten teams including Gujarat Titans (GT), Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH), Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), Delhi Capitals (DC), Mumbai Indians (MI), Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), Rajasthan Royals (RR), Chennai Super Kings (CSK), Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), Punjab Kings (PBKS), and Gujarat Titans (GT) are currently battling for the title.
IPL 2024 Points Table: Latest Positions of Teams After RR vs PBKS Match
Here is the latest and updated position of all teams in the IPL 2024 Points Table after RR vs PBKS match on Wednesday, 15 May 2024. The game was won by Punjab Kings by 5 wickets.
IPL Points Table 2024
|Team
|Played
|Won
|Lost
|Net Run Rate
|Points
|Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR)
|13
|9
|3
|1.428
|19
|Rajasthan Royals (RR)
|13
|8
|5
|0.273
|16
|Chennai Super Kings (CSK)
|13
|7
|6
|0.528
|14
|Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH)
|12
|7
|5
|0.406
|14
|Delhi Capitals (DC)
|14
|7
|7
|-0.377
|14
|Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB)
|13
|6
|7
|0.387
|12
|Lucknow Super Giants (LSG)
|13
|6
|7
|-0.787
|12
|Gujarat Titans (GT)
|13
|5
|7
|-1.063
|11
|Punjab Kings (PBKS)
|13
|5
|8
|-0.347
|10
|Mumbai Indians (MI)
|13
|4
|9
|-0.271
|8
