IPL 2024 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios of All Teams After LSG vs DC

Following Lucknow Super Giants’ (LSG) 19-run loss to Delhi Capitals (DC) on Tuesday, 14 May, Rajasthan Royals (RR) became the second team to qualify for the playoffs joining Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR).
Here's how the points table looks after the 64th match:
With six matches remaining in the group stage, and two spots left, five teams are now competing for a playoff berth. Let us have a look at the qualification scenarios of all teams:
Kolkata Knight Riders – 19 Points (NRR: +1.428)
Remaining Match
Rajasthan Royals – 19 May
Qualification Scenario
Irrespective of the outcome of KKR's last match against Rajasthan Royals, it is confirmed that they will play in the Qualifier 1, as only one other team (RR) can trump them on points.
Rajasthan Royals – 16 Points (NRR: +0.349)
Remaining Matches
Punjab Kings – 15 May
Kolkata Knight Riders – 19 May
Qualification Scenarios
If they win both matches
With DC defeating LSG in what was their last group-stage game, Rajasthan Royals have earned a spot in the playoffs. However, their participation in Qualifier 1 will depend their remaining two games and on SRH’s results in their last two matches, too.
Chennai Super Kings – 14 Points (NRR: +0.528)
Remaining Match
Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 18 May
Qualification Scenarios
If they win
If CSK win, they will get to 16 points. Owing to their healthy NRR, 16 points should be enough to qualify for the playoffs, unless SRH also get to 16 points.
If they lose
In case CSK lose to RCB, they will be at the mercy of other teams. Firstly, they will have to hope that they lose by a narrow margin, so as to finish ahead of RCB on NRR. Even then, they will have to hope that either SRH lose their last two matches.
Sunrisers Hyderabad – 14 Points (NRR: +0.406)
Remaining Matches
Gujarat Titans – 16 May
Punjab Kings – 19 May
Qualification Scenarios
If they win both
If SRH win both of their last two matches, they will finish with 18 points and a place in the playoffs will be assured. They might also play in the Qualifier 1, depending on Rajasthan’s results.
If they win one
If SRH win one of their remaining couple of fixtures, they are still likely to qualify for the playoffs, unless CSK beat RCB.
If they lose both
Should SRH not win a match from here onwards, they will have to hope for CSK to win over RCB.
Delhi Capitals – 14 Points (NRR: -0.377)
Qualification Scenario
Delhi Capitals won their last group stage match by 19 runs against Lucknow Super Giants in Delhi. This victory keeps them in the running for a top-four finish, but realistically, it's a long shot because their Net Run Rate (NRR) is really low. To have any chance of advancing, Delhi Capitals need Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) to lose their remaining two matches by a total of 194 runs (while chasing 200 each time) so that Delhi can surpass them on NRR.
Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 12 Points (NRR: +0.387)
Remaining Match
Chennai Super Kings – 18 May
Qualification Scenario
If they win
Not only will RCB need to win against CSK, but they need to close the NRR gap by approximately chasing a 200-run target in 18.1 overs, or getting an 18-run victory if they are batting first and getting the same score. If they are successful in doing so, RCB will have to hope that LSG don’t win their last match, too.
If they lose
Curtains to the campaign.
Lucknow Super Giants – 12 Points (NRR: -0.787)
Remaining Matches
Mumbai Indians – 17 May
Qualification Scenarios
After losing to DC by 19 runs, LSG's chances of making it to the playoffs are almost zero because of their low Net Run Rate (NRR). Even if they win their last group stage match against Mumbai Indians, they'll still rely on other teams' results. So, the likelihood of LSG qualifying for the IPL playoffs is very slim.
Gujarat Titans – 11 Points (NRR: -1.063)
Remaining Match
Sunrisers Hyderabad – 16 May
Qualification Scenarios
Gujarat Titans can only reach 13 points, and hence, they are now officially eliminated.
Mumbai Indians – 8 Points (NRR: -0.271)
Remaining Match
Lucknow Super Giants – 17 May
Qualification Scenario
They are already out of the race.
Punjab Kings – 8 Points (NRR: -0.423)
Remaining Matches
Rajasthan Royals – 15 May
Sunrisers Hyderabad – 19 May
Qualification Scenario
Like Mumbai Indians, Punjab Kings are also already out of the race, but can attain imaginary brownie points by helping out other teams.
