IPL 2024 Playoffs Race: Qualification Scenarios of All Teams After LSG vs DC

Remaining Match

Royal Challengers Bengaluru – 18 May

Qualification Scenarios

If they win

If CSK win, they will get to 16 points. Owing to their healthy NRR, 16 points should be enough to qualify for the playoffs, unless SRH also get to 16 points.

If they lose

In case CSK lose to RCB, they will be at the mercy of other teams. Firstly, they will have to hope that they lose by a narrow margin, so as to finish ahead of RCB on NRR. Even then, they will have to hope that either SRH lose their last two matches.