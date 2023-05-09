IPL Points Table 2023: Updated Orange Cap, Purple Cap List After KKR beat Punjab

Kolkata Knight Riders had quite a successful outing against Punjab Kings at their home, Eden Gardens, on Monday as they beat their opponent by 5 wickets in a last-ball finish. A target of 180 runs was set by Punjab Kings, thanks to a wonderful 40-run stand between Shahrukh Khan and Harpreet Brar at the end of the innings.
However, the total was still not enough for Punjab as Kolkata managed to chase it down and grab 2 points. Nitish Rana played a captain’s knock as he scored a half-century while Andre Russell and Rinku Singh excelled in their finisher's roles by scoring 42 off 23 and 21* off 10 respectively to help their team close the victory.
IPL 2023 Points Table
Kolkata Knight Riders have advanced to the fifth spot in the IPL points table with their points and net run rate fueling up to 10 and -0.079 respectively after the victory against Punjab, who lost the chance to ascend to the third spot.
The first position remains with Gujarat Titans with 16 points. Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants follow at the second and third spots with 13 and 11 points respectively.
Rajasthan Royals are situated at fourth place with 10 points. RCB have slipped to sixth position due to a run rate of -0.209, which is lower than Kolkata. With the advancement of Kolkata, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have slipped to seventh and eighth position respectively, each having 10 points in the bag.
Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals occupy the last two positions with 8 points each.
IPL 2023 Orange Cap
There has not been any significant change in the top 5 position holders in the IPL 2023 Orange Cap list.
The cap still remains with RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis who leads the list with 511 runs. The following two positions are occupied by young prodigies- Rajasthan’s Yashasvi Jaiswal and Gujarat’s Shubman Gill, with 477 and 469 runs respectively. CSK’s star batter Devon Conway occupies the fourth spot with 458 runs while Virat Kohli is fifth in the list with 419 runs.
IPL 2023 Purple Cap
The Purple Cap for IPL 2023 is currently in the hold of Gujarat Titans’ most reliable and experienced pacer Mohammed Shami who is leading with 19 wickets at an economy of 7.23 while the second spot is also held by GT’s other star bowler Rashid Khan, who has an equal number of wickets but a higher economy rate of 8.09.
CSK’s young pacer Tushar Deshpande is placed at the third spot with 19 wickets too but an economy of 10.33. Piyush Chawla occupies the fourth spot with 17 wickets at the economy rate of 7.17 while Varun Chakaravarthy has moved up the order, after the match against PBKS on Monday, to rest at the fifth spot with 17 wickets and the economy of 7.84.
