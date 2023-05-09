IPL Points Table 2023: Updated Orange Cap, Purple Cap List After KKR beat Punjab

IPL 2023 Points Table

Kolkata Knight Riders have advanced to the fifth spot in the IPL points table with their points and net run rate fueling up to 10 and -0.079 respectively after the victory against Punjab, who lost the chance to ascend to the third spot.

The first position remains with Gujarat Titans with 16 points. Chennai Super Kings and Lucknow Super Giants follow at the second and third spots with 13 and 11 points respectively.

Rajasthan Royals are situated at fourth place with 10 points. RCB have slipped to sixth position due to a run rate of -0.209, which is lower than Kolkata. With the advancement of Kolkata, Punjab Kings and Mumbai Indians have slipped to seventh and eighth position respectively, each having 10 points in the bag.

Sunrisers Hyderabad and Delhi Capitals occupy the last two positions with 8 points each.