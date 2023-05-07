IPL Points Table 2023: Updated Orange Cap, Purple Cap List After DC vs RCB

Delhi Capitals registered a massive victory on Saturday night as they defeated Royal Challengers Bangalore by 7 wickets, with 20 balls to spare. RCB posted a target of 182 runs which was chased down by Delhi in just 16.4 overs, thanks to Phil Salt’s dazzling knock of 87 off only 45 balls. Salt hit 8 fours and 6 sixes during his knock to ease the chase for his team.
Delhi seem like they are making a comeback in the tournament as they too have entered the 8-points club with this second consecutive victory. RCB, on the other hand, lost the chance to grab 2 more points to climb up the points table and reach the fourth spot.
The IPL 2023 points table is currently led by Gujarat Titans with 14 points while Chennai Super Kings now occupy the second position as they defeated Mumbai Indians earlier on Saturday to take their points tally to 13.
Lucknow Super Giants follow CSK at the third spot with 11 points while Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bangalore, Mumbai Indians and Punjab Kings follow with 10 points each. Kolkata Knight Riders and Delhi Capitals have occupied the 8th and 9th spots with 8 points each. Sunrisers Hyderabad are positioned at the last with merely 6 points grabbed from 3 wins.
IPL 2023 Points Table
1. Gujarat Titans (14 points)
2. Chennai Super Kings (13 points)
3. Lucknow Super Giants (13 points)
4. Rajasthan Royals (10 points)
5. Royal Challengers Bangalore (10 points)
6. Mumbai Indians (10 points)
7. Punjab Kings (10 points)
8. Kolkata Knight Riders (8 points)
9. Delhi Capitals (8 points)
10. Sunrisers Hyderabad (6 points)
IPL 2023 Orange Cap
RCB skipper Faf Du Plessis is currently the leading run-scorer of IPL 2023 with 511 runs scored in 10 innings and hence, holds the orange cap. CSK’s Devon Conway is next on the list with 458 runs in 10 innings. RR’s Yashasvi Jaiswal, RCB’s Virat Kohli and CSK’s Ruturaj Gaikwad follow with 442, 419 and 384 runs respectively.
1. Faf Du Plessis (RCB) - 511 runs
2. Devon Conway (CSK) - 458 runs
3. Yashasvi Jaiswal (RR) - 442 runs
4. Virat Kohli (RCB) - 419 runs
5. Ruturaj Gaikwad (CSK) - 384 runs
IPL 2023 Purple Cap
The leading wicket-taker of IPL 2023 is Chennai Super Kings’ young pacer Tushar Deshpande. Tushar holds the purple cap and has taken 19 wickets in 11 innings with an economy rate of 10.33.
Gujarat Titans’ star bowlers Mohammed Shami and Rashid Khan follow Tushar at the second and third position respectively, with 18 wickets each. The economy rate of 7.02 against Rashid’s 8.05 is the reason of Shami’s precedence. The 4th and 5th spots are occupied Mumbai Indians’ experienced spinner Piyush Chawla, with 17 wickets, and Punjab Kings’ young gun Arshdeep Singh, with 16 wickets.
