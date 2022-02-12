IPL 2022 Auction: Lucknow Super Giants Get Quinton de Kock For Rs 6.75 Crore

Quinton de Kock was part of the first lot of players to go under the hammer in the 2022 IPL auction after the BCCI slotted 10 players in the 'marquee' list. The South African cricketer though was the only wicket-keeper among the 10 players and was always expected to fetch a very high sum in the auction.

de Kock started his IPL journey in 2013 when he was bought by the Hyderabad franchise for his base price of $20,000, and has since played 77 matches so far in his IPL career. After Hyderabad, the 29-year-old also played for the Delhi and Bangalore franchises before being traded to Mumbai Indians in 2019 where he became an integral part of the squad. He was their highest-scorer in their title-winning campaign in 2019.

However, with Mumbai electing to retain Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Kieron Pollard and Jasprit Bumrah, Quinton went back into the auction pool where he had set his base price at Rs 2 crore.