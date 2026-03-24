IPL 2026: Gujarat Titans Set the Tone for New Season With ‘Shubharambh 2026’

The presence of Mr. Jinal Mehta, Director, Torrent Group and Chairman, Gujarat Titans, and Mr. Shaan Mehta, Director, Torrent Group and Director, Gujarat Titans, along with other members of the Torrent Group, reflected the leadership’s continued commitment to the franchise’s vision and ethos. Joined by Chief Operating Officer Colonel Arvinder Singh, Head Coach Ashish Nehra, and Director of Cricket Vikram Solanki, the evening underscored a unified leadership and team environment. At its heart was a celebration of the squad’s collective journey, with a special moment recognising captain Shubman Gill within the broader narrative of consistency, growth, and ambition.

Ananya Birla, Director on the board of Aditya Birla Management Corporation Pvt. Ltd., underscored Birla Estates’ role as Principal Sponsor this season, as partners and sponsors aligned around a shared commitment to building meaningful, long-term connections with communities beyond the game.

Blending music, culture, and celebration, the evening, hosted by Mandira Bedi, captured the spirit of Gujarat through an energetic opening act and a theatrical squad unveiling led by Shubman Gill, bringing the entire team together on stage. Performances by Bhoomi Trivedi and Kinjal Dave added depth to the experience, with music, dance, and traditional elements reflecting the identity of the state and the community that defines the franchise.

Gujarat Titans will begin their IPL 2026 campaign against Punjab Kings in Mullanpur on March 31, before returning to Ahmedabad for their first home fixture on April 4 against Rajasthan Royals.

With a strengthened identity, a clear direction, and a growing fan connect, Gujarat Titans step into IPL 2026 with purpose, momentum, and belief.