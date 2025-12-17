IPL 2026 Auction Analysis: Rating All 10 Teams, Part 1 — CSK, DC, GT, KKR, LSG

From the macrocosmic vantage, every Indian Premier League (IPL) auction has a few recurring themes, among those being the recognition of obscure domestic talent, who gain overnight fame. Rags to riches stories are par for the course. But hardly any auction has been as radical as the one that concluded in Abu Dhabi yesterday.
For, when was the last time that a franchise who were once called ‘Daddies’ Army,’ whose captain once famously (or, infamously?) said that he is not seeing spark in youngsters, spent Rs 28.40 crore of their Rs 43.40 crore purse on two uncapped Indians, who have played only 21 domestic T20 games between them?
Uttar Pradesh’s all-rounder Prashant Veer and Rajasthan’s wicketkeeper-batter Kartik Sharma were the big gainers from the auction — both joining Chennai Super Kings for Rs 14.20 crore each. Alongside them, a couple of pacers in Jammu & Kashmir’s Auqib Nabi and Madhya Pradesh’s Mangesh Yadav were the uncapped talent who fetched over Rs 5 crore.
It is now time to analyse how all ten teams stack up after the auction. In the first part, we will look at five teams — Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Gujarat Titans, Kolkata Knight Riders, Lucknow Super Giants.
Chennai Super Kings
Auction Buys: Kartik Sharma (14.20 cr), Prashant Veer (14.20 cr), Rahul Chahar (5.20 cr), Akeal Hosein (2 cr), Matt Henry (2 cr), Matthew Short (1.50 cr), Aman Khan (40 L), Sarfaraz Khan (75 L), Zakary Foulkes (75 L)
Predicted Playing XII:
Sanju Samson
Ayush Mhatre
Ruturaj Gaikwad
Dewald Brevis
Shivam Dube
Kartik Sharma
Prashant Veer
MS Dhoni
Nathan Ellis
Noor Ahmed
Khaleel Ahmed
Impact Sub: Matt Henry
CSK Analysis
For the faith that they have shown in youngsters, Chennai Super Kings deserve all the plaudits. And considering how the likes of Ayush Mhatre and Urvil Patel performed last season, there is every reason to believe that Kartik Sharma and Prashant Veer will be their worth in gold for the five-time champions.
That said, there are glaring drawbacks in the CSK team. With Dhoni not getting any younger, both Sharma and Veer will be expected to lead CSK’s finishing contingent from their maiden IPL season, which could prove to be a difficult ask.
In addition, Chennai also could not replace the released overseas pace pairing of Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman. Matt Henry, albeit a consistent performer for New Zealand, has only picked two wickets in his six IPL appearances. Nathan Ellis, who has played only two matches over the last couple of seasons, will also have a major role to play.
Overall Rating: 7/10
Delhi Capitals
Auction Buys: Auqib Dar (8.40 cr), Pathum Nissanka (4 cr), Ben Duckett (2 cr), David Miller (2 cr), Lungi Ngidi (2 cr), Sahil Parakh (30 L), Prithvi Shaw (75L), Kyle Jamieson (2 cr)
Predicted Playing XII:
KL Rahul
Pathum Nissanka
Nitish Rana
David Miller
Tristan Stubbs
Ashutosh Sharma
Axar Patel
Vipraj Nigam
Auqib Dar
Kuldeep Yadav
Mitchell Starc
Impact Sub: Mukesh Kumar/T Natarajan
DC Analysis
Considering that they only had Rs 21.80 crore to spend, Delhi Capitals will be content with the squad that they assembled. They predominantly required to fill two spots — an overseas opening batter, and an Indian seamer. Both have been filled with exciting talent.
For the first position, they have acquired two options in Ben Duckett and Pathum Nissanka. The English southpaw could appear to be the more lucrative option, but the Sri Lankan is enjoying the form of his life, and hence gets the edge in our predicted playing XII. Currently featuring at the International League T20 for Gulf Giants, he has scored 226 runs in his five matches, with a strike rate of nearly 200!
For the Indian pace slot, they have acquired Auqib Dar, whose story is that of a quiet, prolonged and relentless grind. Approaching his thirties, Dar has consistently proved his mettle for Jammu & Kashmir in domestic cricket. In the ongoing Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, he has scalped 15 wickets in just seven matches.
Overall Rating: 9/10
Gujarat Titans
Auction Buys: Jason Holder (7 cr), Ashok Sharma (90 L), Luke Wood (75 L), Prithvi Raj Yarra (30 L), Tom Banton (30 L)
Predicted Playing XII:
Shubman Gill
Sai Sudharsan
Jos Buttler
Washington Sundar
Shahrukh Khan
Rahul Tewatia
Jason Holder
Rashid Khan
Sai Kishore
Kagiso Rabada
Mohammed Siraj
Impact Sub: Prasidh Krishna
GT Analysis
Gujarat Titans’ analysis borders on the region of nightmare for analysts, as despite looking unassuming on paper nearly every year, they keep on punching above their weights. Expect their 2026 analysis to be in the same vein, wherein they are not looking ominous, but could just end up winning the trophy.
Ashish Nehra’s team could not replace Sherfane Rutherford, but they did add to their bowling firepower by signing Jason Holder. Now, an argument could be constructed for the batter that is Holder, considering his average for Saint Kitts & Nevis Patriots in the 2025 Caribbean Premier League was nearly 40. Let’s not forget, however, that his IPL career average is merely 12.33.
That aside, Gujarat did not make any additions who will walk straight into their playing XII. Ashok Sharma, Luke Wood, Tom Banton and Prithvi Raj Yarra will all add to the depth of the squad.
Overall Rating: 6/10
Kolkata Knight Riders
Auction Buys: Cameron Green (25.20 cr), Matheesha Pathirana (18 cr), Mustafizur Rahman (9.20 cr), Tejasvi Singh (3 cr), Finn Allen (2 cr), Tim Seifert (1.50 cr), Rahul Tripathi (75 L), Kartik Tyagi (30 L), Daksh Kamra (30 L), Sarthak Ranjan (30 L), Prashant Solanki (30 L), Akash Deep (1 cr), Rachin Ravindra (2 cr)
Predicted Playing XII:
Finn Allen
Sunil Narine
Ajinkya Rahane
Angkrish Raghuvanshi
Cameron Green
Rinku Singh
Tejasvi Singh/Rahul Tripathi
Ramandeep Singh
Harshit Rana
Vaibhav Arora
Matheesha Pathirana
Impact Sub: Varun Chakaravarthy
KKR Analysis
Kolkata walked into the auction with a purse of Rs 64.30 crores, when the average purse for the remaining nine teams was just Rs 19.25 crores. When the disparity is this significant, a lot could have gone wrong, contrary to what you might have thought.
But fortunately for the fans of the three-time champions, it did not. KKR splurged big, as they were expected to, but they did so precisely on the players who will significantly strengthen their squad.
There would not have been a better Andre Russell alternative than Cameron Green, and among all the overseas pace bowling options available at the auction, Matheesha Pathirana and Mustafizur Rahman were the ideal names in terms of their death bowling abilities. In case they opt to play an additional Indian seamer to support Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana, KKR now have alternatives in Akash Deep and Kartik Tyagi.
Overall Rating: 10/10
Lucknow Super Giants
Auction Buys: Josh Inglis (8.60 cr), Mukul Choudhary (2.60 cr), Akshat Raghuwanshi (2.20 cr), Anrich Nortje (2 cr), Wanindu Hasaranga (2 cr), Naman Tiwari (1 cr)
Predicted Playing XII:
Mitchell Marsh
Aiden Markram
Nicholas Pooran
Rishabh Pant
Ayush Badoni
Abdul Samad
Shahbaz Ahmed
Wanindu Hasaranga
Anrich Nortje
Mohammed Shami
Digvesh Rathi
Impact Sub: Mayank Yadav
LSG Analysis
Lucknow Super Giants’ auction strategy did not make much sense. Plagued by a top-heavy lineup in IPL 2025, Rishabh Pant’s team needed to add to their bowling unit, which they did with two injury-prone options in Wanindu Hasaranga and Anrich Nortje.
There is also a case of dipping stocks pertaining to the pair. Hasaranga, who once was almost unplayable in IPL 2022, had an economy rate in excess of 9 last season.
Nortje, meanwhile, had an economy rate north of 11 in IPL 2025, and in excess of 13 in IPL 2024. To add to that, Mayank Yadav has also rarely ever been fit for a prolonged period.