IPL 2026: Hardik Needs to Do What He Did at the T20 World Cup — Harbhajan Singh

Mumbai Indians enter the TATA IPL 2026 under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, aiming to end their five-year trophy drought and become the most successful franchise in the league’s history. Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Game Plan - Know Your Team', JioStar experts Harbhajan Singh and Aakash Chopra urged Pandya to lead from the front while also discussing MI’s opening conundrum and Jasprit Bumrah’s responsibilities within the setup.
Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Game Plan - Know Your Team', JioStar expert Harbhajan Singh urged Hardik Pandya to lead from the front:
I think Hardik Pandya needs to unleash his real Hardik Pandya version. He needs to bring his A game to the table. Once he starts playing his A game, not just as a batter but as a bowler as well, it will make a huge difference. We saw him bowl in the T20 World Cup. He was brilliant with the ball. That is what he needs to do in the IPL as well. When a captain leads from the front and shows the way, everyone follows. It will come down to belief. If Hardik and his men believe from day one that they are not just there to compete, but to lift the trophy for the sixth time, things can change very quickly for MI.Harbhajan Singh
On why both Ryan Rickelton and Quinton de Kock won’t start in the playing XI together:
I don't think the MI team management will make both Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton start in the playing XI together. Only one of these two guys will feature in the starting line-up and making both of them play will be difficult because MI also have Rohit Sharma at the top. He will be the main opener with either Ryan Rickelton or Quinton de Kock giving him company at the other end. Then Suryakumar Yadav and Tilak Varma will come in at three and four. So I don't think we will see Quinton de Kock and Ryan Rickelton playing together at the same time.Harbhajan Singh
Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Game Plan - Know Your Team', JioStar expert Aakash Chopra weighed in on MI’s selection headache with respect to their overseas stars:
MI love their left and right-hand combination as openers. I am sure we will see Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock opening the innings. This pair helped them lift the trophy in 2019 and 2020. Then the bigger challenge is fitting Will Jacks in the line-up. Does he fit into the scheme of things? Because there is also Sherfane Rutherford. You want to play Rutherford because he bats lower down the order and gives an extra bowling option. But who says Will Jacks cannot do that job? He did it throughout the T20 World Cup for England. So that is a problem of plenty, but a good one to have. The other part is that they need to feature at least two overseas bowlers. Trent Boult will play. Then one between Mitchell Santner and Allah Ghazanfar must play. Plus there is Corbin Bosch as well. It is going to be a tough ask. But this is a problem of riches that most teams desire. MI has it. Now it is up to them to solve this riddle.Aakash Chopra
On MI’s reliance on Jasprit Bumrah in the pace attack:
If your name is Jasprit Bumrah, the pressure comes automatically. He is that kind of bowler. He creates an impact in every game, guarantees you a wicket, and restricts the opposition. That responsibility brings a lot of pressure because his four overs are the most precious thing for MI. Bowl one over in the powerplay, keep one for the middle phase and two at the death. That is Bumrah. That pressure is not going anywhere. Whether Boult bowls well or Deepak Chahar is fully fit, Bumrah's pressure stays with him. But if Boult is fit, MI will want to continue with him. Fit, available, in form. They will want the new ball to move around a little with Boult and Deepak Chahar. Shardul Thakur is a capable replacement for Chahar, but it does not necessarily mean that he plays ahead of him. A fit Deepak Chahar, a fit Trent Boult, Bumrah, and Hardik Pandya will be MI's four starting pacers. Corbin Bosch is waiting in the wings. He is a very good all-rounder. But again, you cannot play all overseas players.Aakash Chopra
(Catch all the action from TATA IPL 2026 March 28 onwards, LIVE on JioHotstar and Star Sports Network).