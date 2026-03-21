IPL 2026: Hardik Needs to Do What He Did at the T20 World Cup — Harbhajan Singh

Mumbai Indians enter the TATA IPL 2026 under the leadership of Hardik Pandya, aiming to end their five-year trophy drought and become the most successful franchise in the league’s history. Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Game Plan - Know Your Team', JioStar experts Harbhajan Singh and Aakash Chopra urged Pandya to lead from the front while also discussing MI’s opening conundrum and Jasprit Bumrah’s responsibilities within the setup.

Speaking on JioHotstar's 'Game Plan - Know Your Team', JioStar expert Harbhajan Singh urged Hardik Pandya to lead from the front: