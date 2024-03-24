IPL 2024: Mumbai’s Hardik Era off to a Poor Start, Gill’s Gujarat Win by 6 Runs

In an epic clash between all things old and everything new, the latter trumped and triumphed as Shubman Gill-led Gujarat Titans defeated Hardik Pandya-led Mumbai Indians in the fifth match of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), in Ahmedabad’s Narendra Modi Stadium. Chasing a target of 169 runs, Mumbai could only manage 162/9, courtesy of exemplary performances from Gujarat’s bowlers.
Albeit the target was far from being daunting, especially on a dew-soaked stadium, Mumbai Indians suffered a premature setback when Ishan Kishan was dismissed for a duck by Afghan all-rounder Azmatullah Omarzai, who was making his debut in this competition.
Another debutant, but from the Mumbai camp, Naman Dhir played an impressive cameo. The 24-year-old all-rounder, who represents Punjab in the domestic circuit, scored 20 runs in 10 deliveries before falling prey to Omarzai.
Amid the revolving doors at one end, Rohit Sharma – now playing only as a batter – remained unperturbed at the other end, smashing the subpar deliveries beyond the ropes, whilst offering respect to those that deserved it.
Mumbai were 107/2 after 12 overs – cruising towards victory with only 62 runs needed in the last eight overs, with eight wickets in hand. The complexion of the game, however, took a drastic turn when R Sai Kishore trapped Rohit leg before wicket in the 13th over, when the former Mumbai skipper was only seven runs away from his half-century.
South African batting prodigy Dewald Brevis was denied a half-century as well, as when batting on 46, he lost his wicket to Mohit Sharma. Following the departures of two set batters, none of Mumbai’s batters could assert their authority in the match.
Tilak Varma scored a 19-ball 25, while Tim David could merely accumulate 11 runs in 10 deliveries. Coming to bat after the 18th over, Hardik Pandya scored 11 runs in four deliveries and might have even secured a victory, had he not been dismissed by Umesh Yadav in the last over.
Unplayable Jasprit Bumrah Rattle Gujarat Titans
Earlier, Jasprit Bumrah made a brilliant return to action for Mumbai Indians after missing the entire 2023 season as he claimed three wickets to help Mumbai Indians restrict Gujarat Titans to 168/6 in 20 overs.
As Mumbai Indians won the toss and elected to bowl first, the focus was on two players – both of whom were returning to Mumbai Indians after a long period. Hardik Pandya joined the five-time champions from Gujarat Titans, whom he led to the title in 2022, and was made the captain in place of Rohit Sharma, while Bumrah missed the 2023 season because of an injury.
Bumrah came up with a magical performance, claiming 3-14 in their four overs as Mumbai Indians came up with a brilliant bowling performance. Incidentally, both Pandya and Bumrah were born in Gujarat and are playing together for Mumbai Indians against a team from their home state.
Bumrah provided Mumbai Indians the breakthrough by bowling Wriddhiman Saha for 19 off 15 balls (4x4) after he and Shubman Gill had added 31 runs for the first wicket. Bumrah then returned for his second spell and claimed the wickets of the dangerous David Miller (12) and top-scorer Sai Sudharsan in one over as he put the brakes on the Gujarat Titans innings. Bumrah bowled superbly, mixing things up as he conceded only one boundary and bowled 14 dot balls.
Gerald Coetzee was the other Mumbai Indian bowler, of the seven that were used on the night, to get to complete his quota of four overs, claiming 2-27 as he got crucial wickets at the end of the Gujarat innings.
Veteran spinner Piyush Chawla was also in his element as he claimed the prized scalp of Shubman Gill, getting the Gujarat Titans skipper to hurry with a quick one and Rohit Sharma took a simple catch to make it 64/2. Gill was the top scorer for Gujarat Titans in the 2023 edition and has done well for the country too in the last 12 months. Gill's knock of 31 lasted 22 balls and was studded with three boundaries and one six.
Sai Sudharsan kept Gujarat Titans afloat with a superb 39-ball 45 as Azmatullah Omarzai (17) and David Miller played alongside him to keep Gujarat Titans' scoring rate high.
But Bumrah changed the complexion of the match with his superb over as he sent back both David Miller, foxed by a slower one and Pandya picked a good catch running back, and then hurt Titans by sending back Sai Sudharsan with a full delivery on middle stump – Tilak Verma pouched it with a diving catch.
Coetzee claimed Omarzai and Rahul Tewatia, who blasted a couple of big sixes in his 15-ball Tewatia to restrict Gujarat Titans to 168/6.
(With inputs from IANS)
