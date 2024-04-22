IPL 2024: What Is Broken at RCB? Can They Still Fix It, or Is All Hope Lost?

For sixteen years, Royal Challengers Bengaluru's ‘Ee sala cup namde,’ or, ‘this year, the cup is ours,’ has been a mirage. An undying aspiration for some, an audacious daydream for others, but for a team that has an incredible fanbase with little success to show for it, a pledge of repaying unwavering loyalty.

The seventeenth season was supposed to be different. In only their second attempt, the women’s team of RCB lifted the Women’s Premier League (WPL) title. That, there cannot be any logical comparison between two teams from two different leagues, cannot be disputed. But try telling that to the RCB fan, for whom, the WPL triumph arrived as an assurance.

Bengaluru, too, can win titles. The Indian Premier League (IPL), too, can be conquered.