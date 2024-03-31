IPL 2024: GT Captain Gill Credits Mohit Sharma for Executing Plans in Win vs SRH

“The credit has to go to him for practising those skills and to be able to have the confidence to execute them in the match. In this heat, wherever we play in the day match, it's easier to score with the new ball. Once the ball gets old and the wickets get slow, it's difficult to hit those sixes, especially on the longer side and that was our plan - to be able to let them hit the slower ones on the longer side,” he further added.

Operating in overs 17-20 for GT since joining their camp in the IPL, Mohit has picked 17 wickets at an economy rate of 8.13, including 41 dot balls. He was well-supported by Azmatullah Omarzai, Rashid Khan, Noor Ahmad, and Umesh Yadav taking one wicket each.

“To be able to win two matches at home, great. Our next match is also here and then we've got a couple of matches on the road. Hopefully, by the time we come back, we will have good momentum into this tournament. Credit to the bowlers how they came in and restricted them to that total.”

“The way our bowlers bowled in the middle overs, especially Noor. Obviously, Rashid bhai is a world-class bowler and he's always coming in and giving his best, but the way Darshan (Nalkande) came in and bowled those two crucial overs at the death was very important for us,” added Gill.