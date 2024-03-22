IPL 2024: 'Last Year Itself, Mahi Bhai Hinted Me About Captaincy', Says Gaikwad

'Mahi Bhai Had Hinted About Captaincy': Ruturaj Gaikwad

"Last year itself, Mahi bhai had hinted about captaincy at some point of tim," Gaikwad told IPLT20.com. "He just hinted that, 'be ready, it shouldn't be a surprise to you'. When we came into the camp, he involved me in some of the match simulations."

Prior to the start of the IPL, Dhoni shared a cryptic post on Facebook which read "Can't wait for the new season and the new 'role'. Stay tuned!", leaving his fans in awe. His post was however taken as a promotional campaign toward the broadcasters where he performed a dual role in the IPL promo ad.

"I remember him posting about a new role on social media and everybody was pointing towards me and asking me, 'are you the next captain?'. I was like, 'maybe it meant something else for social media'. But back of the mind, it was there. He came and said, 'I've decided this and this', but definitely now that I'm here, I'm looking forward to this," Gaikwad said.