IPL 2024: 'I Feel Privileged,' Says Gaikwad On Taking CSK Captaincy From Dhoni

Gaikwad in a video posted by CSK, X (formerly Twitter) handle looked confident and felt privileged to get the charge of leading the team in the season-opener against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday.

“It feels good, obviously it’s a privilege to lead the team. It’s a huge responsibility and I am really excited because of the kind of group we have. Everyone's experienced enough, so not much to worry about," said Gaikwad in a video posted by CSK on X.

"I have Mahi bhai in the team, Jaddu bhai (Ravindra Jadeja), Ajju bhai (Ajinkya Rahane), so nothing much to worry about. I am just looking forward to enjoying it,” said Gaikwad.