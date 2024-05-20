IPL 2024 Qualifier 1 Match, KKR vs SRH: Venue, Time, Playing 11, Live Streaming

IPL 2024 qualifier 1 KKR vs SRH: The final league stage match of the Indian Premier League (IPL 2024) between Rajasthan Royals and Kolkata Knight Riders in Guwahati was called off due to rain on Sunday. The Rajasthan Royals which was placed second on the points table at the start of the Sunday, find themselves third after Sunrisers Hyderabad beat the Punjab Kings in Hyderabad. KKR had won the toss and chose to field but just minutes before the start of the game, rain returned to the ground. It was then deemed impossible to get the match going and the two captains shook hands.
Earlier in the day, Sunrisers Hyderabad secured a top 2 finish in the IPL points table with a thrilling 4-wicket win over Punjab Kings.
KKR and SRH will play in Qualifier 1 match. On the other hand, Rajasthan Royals, who slipped to third position earlier this evening, will face RCB in the Eliminator on 22 May at the same venue.
The final will be played on Sunday, 26 May 2024. We have KKR, SRH, RR and RCB in the playoffs. The IPL 2024 qualifier 1 match will be played tomorrow, 21 May 2024.
IPL 2024 qualifier 1 KKR vs SRH: Live Streaming Details
Where will the IPL 2024 qualifier 1 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?
The IPL 2024 qualifier 1 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
At what time will the IPL 2024 qualifier 1 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders begin?
The IPL 2024 qualifier 1 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will begin at 7:30 pm.
When will the IPL 2024 play-off match 1 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders be played?
The IPL 2024 play-off match 1 between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will be played on 21 May, Tuesday.
Where will the IPL 2024 play-off 1 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders be broadcast in India?
The IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will be broadcast on StarSports Network in India.
Where will the IPL 2024 qualifier 1 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders be live streamed?
The IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders will be streamed live on Jio Cinema app and on its official website.
IPL 2024 qualifier 1 KKR vs SRH: Playing 11
KKR Playing 11 (If batting first)- Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Shreyas Iyer (capt), Venkatesh Iyer, Nitish Rana, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana
KKR Playing 11 (If bowling first)- Sunil Narine, Rahmanullah Gurbaz (wk), Shreyas Iyer (capt), Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Ramandeep Singh, Mitchell Starc, Anukul Roy, Harshit Rana, Varun Chakravarthy
Impact Players: Nitish Rana, Varun Chakravarthy
SRH Playing 11 (If batting first)-Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (capt), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth
SRH Playing 11 (If bowling first)- Abhishek Sharma, Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Shahbaz Ahmed, Abdul Samad, Sanvir Singh, Pat Cummins (capt), Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Vijayakanth Viyaskanth, T Natarajan
Impact Players: Travis Head, T Natarajan
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)