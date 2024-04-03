DC vs KKR IPL 2024: When & Where To Watch the Live Streaming and Telecast?

Where will the IPL 2024 match between DC and KKR be played?

The match 16 of IPL 2024 between DC and KKR will be played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

At what time will the IPL 2024 match between DC and KKR begin?

The IPL 2024 clash between DC and KKR will begin at 7:30 PM IST on 3 April 2024 (Wednesday).

Which TV channels will broadcast DC vs KKR IPL 2024 match?

The DC vs KKR match will be telecasted on TV on the Star Sports network in India.

Where will the IPL 2024 match between DC and KKR be live-streamed?

The DC vs KKR match will be live-streamed on the JioCinema app and its website.