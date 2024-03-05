IPL 2024: MS Dhoni Posts Cryptic 'New Season-New Role' Post On Facebook

Shortly after winning IPL 2023, Dhoni flew to Mumbai to undergo left knee surgery at the Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, after being troubled by it for the entire season, including wearing a brace while taking a lap of the Chepauk Stadium in Chennai.

In IPL 2023, Dhoni batted mainly at number seven and eight, by amassing 104 runs at an eye-catching strike-rate of 182.45 in 12 innings. It is yet to be known when Dhoni will join CSK pre-season camp, which began in Chennai on 2nd March.

CSK will open their campaign in IPL 2024 as the defending champions in a high-stakes clash against Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 22 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai and will then take on IPL 2022 winners Gujarat Titans at the same venue on 26 March.