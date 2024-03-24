IPL 2024: Shreyas Iyer Reveals What He Told Harshit Rana Before Last Over vs SRH

Thanks to an excellent last over by Harshit Rana, Kolkata Knight Riders had a positive start to their Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 campaign as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad at their home Eden Gardens by 4 runs on Saturday, 23 March.

Rana, who registered the figures of 3/33, had 13 runs to defend in the last over with Heinrich Klaasen, who had already smashed 7 sixes in the game, on the strike. After being hit for a six on the very first ball of the over, the young pacer bounced back and didn't give the batters a chance to go big again and take the match away from the hands of Kolkata.

He also picked up the wicket of Klaasen, who in an attempt to hit him for a six, mistimed a slower delivery and was caught by Suyash Sharma.