IPL 2024: I Tried To Stay Till the End Like Dhoni & Kohli – Jos Buttler

Jos Buttler’s knock at the Eden Gardens on Tuesday (17 April) will be shown, spoken about, and cherished for years aplenty, for it was historic in multiple ways. The unbeaten 60-ball 107 was not only the English wicketkeeper-batter’s seventh century in the Indian Premier League (IPL), making him only the second player to score more than six centuries in this competition, but it also helped Rajasthan Royals record the joint-highest successful chase in IPL, as they chased a target of 224 runs against Kolkata Knight Riders.

What was particularly impressive about Buttler’s knock was how he paced his innings, having struggled to accelerate in initial overs. After 14 overs, when Rajasthan required 94 runs with only four wickets to spare, the 2022 T20 World Cup-winning skipper had scored only 42 runs from 33 deliveries.