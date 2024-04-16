IPL 2024: Brilliant Buttler Stars in Highest Chase Ever as Rajasthan Beat KKR

The chase for RR kicked off decently, but they faced setbacks early on. In just the second over, opener Yashasvi Jaiswal fell victim to Vaibhav Arora's delivery, departing after a brisk 19 off 9 balls.

The troubles compounded in the fifth over as skipper Sanju Samson was caught by Sunil Narine off Harshit Rana's delivery, contributing only 12 runs to RR's total. By the end of the powerplay, RR stood at 76/2.

In the eighth over, Harshit Rana claimed his second wicket, sending Riyan Parag packing after a quick 34 off 14 balls. The following over saw Dhruv Jurel dismissed by Narine for just 2 runs.