IPL 2024: In Yash Thakur, Lucknow Super Giants Unveil Another Gem After Mayank

In recent matches, Lucknow Super Giants have been riding high on their latest find Mayank Yadav – the prodigious pacer who clicked 156.7 kmph. But when they met Gujarat Titans on Sunday (7 April), the spotlight fell squarely on Yash Thakur.

Starting his 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season with a challenge against the resurgent Riyan Parag and Rajasthan Royals' skipper, Sanju Samson, Yash faced a tough outing. After a challenging spell, where he conceded 43 runs in three overs with an economy rate of 14.3 runs per over, the 25-year-old found himself warming the bench in LSG's subsequent match against Punjab Kings.