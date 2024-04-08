IPL 2024: In Yash Thakur, Lucknow Super Giants Unveil Another Gem After Mayank

In recent matches, Lucknow Super Giants have been riding high on their latest find Mayank Yadav – the prodigious pacer who clicked 156.7 kmph. But when they met Gujarat Titans on Sunday (7 April), the spotlight fell squarely on Yash Thakur.
Starting his 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season with a challenge against the resurgent Riyan Parag and Rajasthan Royals' skipper, Sanju Samson, Yash faced a tough outing. After a challenging spell, where he conceded 43 runs in three overs with an economy rate of 14.3 runs per over, the 25-year-old found himself warming the bench in LSG's subsequent match against Punjab Kings.
Returning to the field against RCB, Yash managed to dismiss Mahipal Lomror, although he also conceded 38 runs. But against Gujarat Titans, in a situation where Lucknow had only 163 runs to defend and Mayank Yadav sustained an injury, Yash carved out his place in the limelight. It was his moment to shine, and shine he did, recording his maiden five-wicket haul, becoming the first Indian bowler to pick a fifer for Lucknow, on what was their maiden win over Gujarat.
Reflecting on his triumph, Yash shared the sage advice imparted by his captain, KL Rahul, during the post-match conference.
After Mayank left, Rahul sir encouraged me, saying that this could be my moment to shine and contribute to the team's victory. He advised me to trust in myself and focus on what I can influence rather than fretting over what's beyond my control.Yash Thakur
How Did Yash Thakur Trigger GT’s Collapse?
At one stage, the Titans seemed poised for victory with a solid 47-run partnership in just 5 overs, showing no signs of slowing down in pursuit of their modest target of 163 runs. It was then that Yash Thakur was entrusted with the ball for the final over of the powerplay. Rising to the occasion, he justified the faith put in him by providing a crucial breakthrough as he castled Shubman Gill.
Reflecting on his first wicket of the evening, Yash shared insights into his strategy.
I had planned against (Shubman) Gil. I stuck to my plan, KL Rahul had advised me to do so and it paid off, I really enjoyed Gill’s wicket, it the most memorable of all.Yash Thakur
By the time Yash stepped up for his second over, Gujarat were already struggling at 92/5. The little hopes of a comeback they still had left were extinguished when Vijay Shankar lost his wicket to Yash, before the bowler sent Rashid Khan packing for a duck. This double-wicket maiden over proved to be a game-changer, tilting the scales decisively in favour of LSG.
Entering his final over, he clinched the crucial wicket of Rahul Tewatia, a renowned power-hitter and master of late comebacks, ensuring that the left-handed batter couldn't spoil the Super Giants' night. The fifer was completed by dismissing Noor Ahmad.
Thakur didn’t grab eyeballs for his express pace. Rather, it was his adeptness in varying his lengths and speed which garnered praises.
It was really interesting how he used the pitch. It was very smart the way he used it. There were quick bouncers, slower bouncers, and he hit the deck hard into the pitch. The slower deliveries and that was really really smart of him.Former Indian cricketer Deep Dasgupta
While the Vidarbha pacer acknowledges the significance of pace, he remains cognizant of his own strengths.
Not many people can bowl as fast as Mayank does. It's a special talent he's naturally blessed with. I understand what I'm good at and what I'm not. I simply believe in and rely on what I'm good at. This season, I want to be clear about my plans. Instead of overthinking, I'm keeping things straightforward. I'm concentrating only on what I can manage.Yash Thakur
13 Years of Hard-Work
Unlike the swift progression often associated with pace bowlers, Yash’s journey to the IPL stage has seen hard work of 13 years. Surprisingly, Yash didn't start his cricketing voyage as a bowler, let alone a pace bowler. In his formative years, he was captivated by MS Dhoni's heroics in the 2011 World Cup.
Yash's trajectory would have likely continued along the path of emulating his idol, keeping wickets, if not for former Vidarbha captain and coach Praveen Hinganikar. Observing Yash's casual bowling in the nets, Hinganikar recognised latent potential and advised him to incorporate Dhoni's multifaceted approach into his bowling.
As Yash transitioned towards specialising in pace bowling, he found inspiration in Indian pacer and Vidarbha stalwart, Umesh Yadav. It was Umesh's encouragement, coupled with years of toil in the domestic circuit, that eventually led to Yash's recognition.
His stellar performances, boasting impressive bowling averages of 14.4, an economy rate of 6.7, and a strike rate of 12.9 in T20s for Vidarbha, caught the attention of IPL scouts, paving the way for his selection in an IPL team.
