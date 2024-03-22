IPL 2024: CSK vs RCB Head-To-Head Record Over The Years

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2024 will be commencing with a highly anticipated clash between the defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on Friday (22 March).
While CSK are five-time champions, RCB are still in search of their maiden IPL trophy, but continue to impose threat, courtesy of their star-studded lineup.
The two teams have faced each other in 31 matches, with the yellow brigade having the upper hand. CSK have won 20 matches while one match has ended in no result, with RCB winning 10 of them. When it comes to the last five games, the team from Chennai has a 4-1 lead as well.
However, this time there will be a massive change in the CSK squad as the team will not be led by legendary MS Dhoni, but opening batter Ruturaj Gaikwad.
CSK vs RCB Head-to-Head Record:
Total meetings: 31
CSK won: 21
RCB won: 10
No result: 1
Squads:
Chennai Super Kings Squad: Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad(c), Ajinkya Rahane, Sameer Rizvi, Daryl Mitchell, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni(w), Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Maheesh Theekshana, Moeen Ali, Devon Conway, Mustafizur Rahman, Mitchell Santner, Tushar Deshpande, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Shaik Rasheed, Nishant Sindhu, Aravelly Avanish
Royal Challengers Bengaluru Squad: Virat Kohli, Faf du Plessis(c), Rajat Patidar, Glenn Maxwell, Cameron Green, Mahipal Lomror, Dinesh Karthik(w), Alzarri Joseph, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep, Reece Topley, Tom Curran, Swapnil Singh, Vijaykumar Vyshak, Lockie Ferguson, Mayank Dagar, Will Jacks, Suyash Prabhudessai, Anuj Rawat, Manoj Bhandage, Yash Dayal, Saurav Chauhan, Rajan Kumar, Himanshu Sharma
(With inputs from IANS)
(At The Quint, we are answerable only to our audience. Play an active role in shaping our journalism by becoming a member. Because the truth is worth it.)